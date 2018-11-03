PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Vitesse: Hosts make it 11 wins under Mark van Bommel

From the section

Luuk de Jong has scored nine goals in 11 league games this season

PSV Eindhoven made it 11 consecutive wins at the start of the Eredivisie season with victory against Vitesse.

They have won every league game since Mark van Bommel replaced Phillip Cocu for his first managerial job.

Vitesse had Danilho Doekhi sent off early on for a foul on Hirving Lozano, who later went on to set up Luuk de Jong's winner.

PSV visit Tottenham on Tuesday in the Champions League - with both sides on one point from three games.

Champions PSV remain five points above Ajax, who beat Willem II 2-0.

Their start is not the best in Europe though - with Paris St-Germain winning their 12th Ligue 1 game in a row on Friday night.