Leicester boss Claude Puel says Lee Probert had to book Demarai Gray

Referee Lee Probert showed a yellow card to Demarai Gray after Leicester's 55th-minute winner

Leicester boss Claude Puel accepts referee Lee Probert had to book Demarai Gray for taking off his shirt to reveal a tribute to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Gray's goal saw Leicester beat Cardiff 1-0 in their first match since Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash last Saturday.

After scoring, Gray removed his jersey to reveal an undershirt on which the words 'For Khun Vichai' were emblazoned as a tribute.

Under International Football Association Board rules, all players who remove their jerseys during post-goal celebrations are shown automatic yellow cards.

"We played like professionals and it was important for the referee to be professional too," Puel said.

Discussing the incident on Match of the Day, presenter and former Leicester player Gary Lineker said: "There has been a lot of talk on social media about it - people thought perhaps he should have overlooked it and perhaps he should have, but in the bigger scheme of things there are more important things to worry about."