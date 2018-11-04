Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward in squad to face Inter Milan

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi broke his arm during a 4-2 win over Sevilla in October

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lionel Messi is in Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan despite fracturing his arm two weeks ago.

The Argentine is a surprise inclusion though his name is marked with an asterisk saying "the player travels without the medical all-clear".

He was initially ruled out for around three weeks after suffering the injury during a 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Messi has missed the 5-1 win over Real Madrid and a 2-0 victory over Inter.

The forward returned to training last week but was not expected to feature for Barcelona for at least another week.

Coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday he had not ruled Messi out of playing but was concerned about rushing him back.

Barcelona are currently top of Group B after winning all of their games in the Champions League, while opponents Inter sit in second - their only defeat coming against the Spanish side.