Tottenham v PSV: Dele Alli could be in Spurs squad, but Mousa Dembele out

Tottenham could have Dele Alli back for their key Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, but will be without fellow midfielder Mousa Dembele.

Alli, 22, missed Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolves as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but trained on Monday.

Dembele (ankle) joins injured absentees Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and suspended goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs have one point from three games and will be eliminated if they lose on Tuesday and Inter Milan beat Barcelona.

Spanish side Barca top the group on nine points, three ahead of second-placed Inter Milan of Italy. PSV's only point comes courtesy of the draw with Spurs in the Netherlands on 24 October.

A must-win game

Should Tottenham lose and Inter win on Tuesday it would be the second time in three years that the north London club have been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

After failing to get past the group stage two seasons ago, they appeared to announce their arrival on the European stage with an impressive group victory over Real Madrid last term.

Spurs were eventually knocked out by Juventus in the last 16, but their run was seen by many as a potential springboard for future success.

However, defeats to Inter and Barcelona were the worst possible start for Tottenham this season, with a late PSV equaliser in the draw in Eindhoven leaving the Premier League side in even deeper trouble.

Their European woes are in contrast to their domestic form, where they have made their best start to a Premier League season - sitting in fourth place after Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolves.

Pochettino insists it will not be embarrassing if Tottenham are knocked out.

"When you compete at that level against Inter Milan or PSV, of course Barcelona, it is not easy to go to the next stage of the Champions League and qualify," he said.

"When you are competitive at that level, if you are not good enough, if you are not clinical, or defend poorly like in the last minute in the Inter Milan game... If you don't deserve to go, it's disappointing but not embarrassing.

"We need to do our job. We want to be in the next stage - it's not only that we need the help of Barcelona winning the game; we need to do our job and we need to perform as well.

"I think it's a great opportunity to get the three points and to have the hope to go to the next stage - and then we have Inter Milan here and play the last game in Barcelona. Maybe if they win it can help us, but we are the most important thing."

Pitch battle

Uefa will hold a pitch inspection at Wembley on Monday evening to asses the state of the surface, which was left in a poor condition for Spurs' Premier League defeat to Manchester City last Monday as a result of an NFL game played 24 hours earlier.

Large sections of the pitch were brown, the surface was uneven and the NFL logos and distance markings were still visible.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expects the quality of the pitch to have improved.

"They're working so hard to improve it," he said. "I saw pictures, I think it's better. The condition will be the same for both sides. Nothing to complain about."

'Spurs have 15% chance of progressing'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:

Despite only managing a single point from their first three matches, Tottenham Hotspur still have a slim chance of making it into the knockout phase of the Champions League. The Euro Club Index estimates the chance of progress for Spurs at around 15%.

Victory against PSV this week is absolutely crucial though and has the added bonus of making a consolation Europa League place highly likely after Christmas. Group B is one of only two CL groups, along with Liverpool's, containing three of Europe's current top-20 teams.