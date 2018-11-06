Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a set piece situation.
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 19Maksimovic
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 17Hamsik
- 8Ruiz
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 11Ounas
- 20Zielinski
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- 42Diawara
- 99Milik
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Kehrer
- 12Meunier
- 11Di María
- 6Verratti
- 23Draxler
- 14Bernat
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 9Cavani
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 25Rabiot
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Hand ball by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.