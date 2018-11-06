Champions League - Group C
Napoli0PSG0

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17Hamsik
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 11Ounas
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 4Kehrer
  • 12Meunier
  • 11Di María
  • 6Verratti
  • 23Draxler
  • 14Bernat
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Hand ball by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund431080810
2Atl Madrid421156-17
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310102810
2Inter Milan42114407
3PSV Eindhoven411248-44
4Tottenham401359-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41303216
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412110645
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431062410
2Schalke42203128
3Galatasaray41123214
4Lokomotiv Moscow400418-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

