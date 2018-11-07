Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Bayern Munich v AEK Athens
-
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 22Gnabry
- 18Goretzka
- 25Müller
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- 37Shabani
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 5Lampropoulos
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 15Cosic
- 23Hult
- 25Galanopoulos
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
- 22Ponce
- 20Mantalos
Substitutes
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 12Brito
- 16Tsintotas
- 24Svarnas
- 31Boyé
- 39Morán
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Uros Cosic (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Foul by Uros Cosic (AEK Athens).
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Vasilios Barkas.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vasilios Lampropoulos (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.