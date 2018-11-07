Champions League - Group E
Bayern Munich0AEK Athens0

Bayern Munich v AEK Athens

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 22Gnabry
  • 18Goretzka
  • 25Müller
  • 7Ribéry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 37Shabani

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 15Cosic
  • 23Hult
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 95dos Santos Saldanha
  • 22Ponce
  • 20Mantalos

Substitutes

  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 11Gianniotas
  • 12Brito
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 24Svarnas
  • 31Boyé
  • 39Morán
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAEK Athens
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Uros Cosic (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Uros Cosic (AEK Athens).

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Vasilios Barkas.

Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Attempt missed. Vasilios Lampropoulos (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories