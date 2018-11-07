Europa League - Group L
BATE Borisov17:55Chelsea
Venue: Borisov Arena

BATE Borisov v Chelsea: Eden Hazard in squad for Europa League tie

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has scored nine goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea this season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has been included in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match at BATE Borisov.

The Belgian missed three matches with a back problem before returning as a substitute in Sunday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Defenders Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and striker Alvaro Morata have not travelled to Belarus.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was a late withdrawal because of illness, and has been replaced by N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri explained the decision to leave Morata behind - the Spain international has scored three goals in the Blues' previous two Premier League games.

Sarri said: "He played for three matches in a row. I thought it was better for him to stay at Cobham and rest and have only training."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea defeated BATE Borisov 3-1 in the first ever meeting between these two sides in the preceding match day.

BATE Borisov

  • BATE Borisov have now lost four of their five meetings with English clubs (W1). All matches were in the Europa League group stages.
  • BATE have managed just two wins in their last 15 Europa League games (D5 L8), scoring 13 goals and conceding 33.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have now won six consecutive Europa League games, since a 2-3 defeat at Rubin Kazan in April 2013.
  • Chelsea have had the most shots in the competition so far (73), while also facing fewer than any other team (15).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zürich33005239
2B Leverkusen32019726
3Ludogorets301235-21
4AEK Larnaca301236-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg33009369
2RB Leipzig32017436
3Celtic310225-33
4Rosenborg300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg32104227
2Slavia Prague32012116
3FC Copenhagen31113304
4Bordeaux300325-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb33008269
2Fenerbahçe311156-14
3Spartak Trnava310224-23
4Anderlecht301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33008269
2Sporting32014226
3Vorskla Poltava310246-23
4FK Qarabag300306-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis32105147
2AC Milan32015326
3Olympiakos31113304
4F91 Dudelange300306-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers31205325
2Villarreal312010555
3Rapid Vienna310238-53
4Spartak Moscow302135-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt33008269
2Lazio32016606
3Marseille301247-31
4Apollon Limassol301236-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk32017526
2Malmö FF31113304
3Sarpsborg 0831115504
4Besiktas310257-23

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla320112396
2FK Krasnodar32014316
3Standard Liege320157-26
4Akhisarspor300319-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana31205325
2Dynamo Kiev31206515
3Rennes310235-23
4FK Jablonec302145-12

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea33005149
2PAOK Salonika31024403
3MOL Vidi310223-13
4BATE Borisov310247-33
View full Europa League tables

