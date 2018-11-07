BATE Borisov v Chelsea: Eden Hazard in squad for Europa League tie
-
- From the section European Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has been included in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match at BATE Borisov.
The Belgian missed three matches with a back problem before returning as a substitute in Sunday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace.
Defenders Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and striker Alvaro Morata have not travelled to Belarus.
Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was a late withdrawal because of illness, and has been replaced by N'Golo Kante.
Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri explained the decision to leave Morata behind - the Spain international has scored three goals in the Blues' previous two Premier League games.
Sarri said: "He played for three matches in a row. I thought it was better for him to stay at Cobham and rest and have only training."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea defeated BATE Borisov 3-1 in the first ever meeting between these two sides in the preceding match day.
BATE Borisov
- BATE Borisov have now lost four of their five meetings with English clubs (W1). All matches were in the Europa League group stages.
- BATE have managed just two wins in their last 15 Europa League games (D5 L8), scoring 13 goals and conceding 33.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have now won six consecutive Europa League games, since a 2-3 defeat at Rubin Kazan in April 2013.
- Chelsea have had the most shots in the competition so far (73), while also facing fewer than any other team (15).