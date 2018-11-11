The FA Cup - First Round
Shrewsbury0Salford0

Shrewsbury Town v Salford City

  • From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 15Arnold
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 22Waterfall
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 42Grant
  • 29Norburn
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Docherty
  • 20Amadi-Holloway
  • 12Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 1Coleman
  • 9Angol
  • 13Bolton
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 18Gilliead
  • 21Eisa
  • 27Sears

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 6Piergianni
  • 23Pond
  • 3Touray
  • 22PoliticBooked at 10mins
  • 18Whitehead
  • 8Maynard
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 9Rooney
  • 30Gaffney

Substitutes

  • 5Hogan
  • 11Walker
  • 12Crocombe
  • 16Hooper
  • 21Rodney
  • 38Lockett
  • 39Moncrieffe
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.

Lois Maynard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).

Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Dennis Politic (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dennis Politic (Salford City).

Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dennis Politic (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

Foul by Rory Gaffney (Salford City).

Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lois Maynard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).

Dennis Politic (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

