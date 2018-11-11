Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Shrewsbury Town v Salford City
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 15Arnold
- 2Emmanuel
- 22Waterfall
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 42Grant
- 29Norburn
- 28Laurent
- 8Docherty
- 20Amadi-Holloway
- 12Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 1Coleman
- 9Angol
- 13Bolton
- 14John-Lewis
- 18Gilliead
- 21Eisa
- 27Sears
Salford
- 1Neal
- 2Wiseman
- 6Piergianni
- 23Pond
- 3Touray
- 22PoliticBooked at 10mins
- 18Whitehead
- 8Maynard
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 9Rooney
- 30Gaffney
Substitutes
- 5Hogan
- 11Walker
- 12Crocombe
- 16Hooper
- 21Rodney
- 38Lockett
- 39Moncrieffe
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Lois Maynard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Dennis Politic (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dennis Politic (Salford City).
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dennis Politic (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Foul by Rory Gaffney (Salford City).
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lois Maynard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Dennis Politic (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.