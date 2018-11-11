The FA Cup - First Round
Guiseley0Cambridge0

Guiseley v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 1Green
  • 2Moyo
  • 5Thornton
  • 6Halls
  • 3Heaton
  • 11Walsh
  • 8James
  • 4Purver
  • 7Felix
  • 10Hatfield
  • 9Liburd

Substitutes

  • 12Morrison
  • 13Worsnop
  • 14Cummings
  • 15Harvey
  • 16Odejayi
  • 17Walters
  • 18Clayton

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Taft
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Carroll
  • 18Maris
  • 8O'Neil
  • 6Deegan
  • 19Lambe
  • 20Brown
  • 14Ibehre

Substitutes

  • 7Amoo
  • 10Azeez
  • 11Dunk
  • 13Mitov
  • 15Osadebe
  • 22Lewis
  • 25John
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamGuiseleyAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Cliff Moyo (Guiseley).

Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Foul by Alex Purver (Guiseley).

Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Cliff Moyo.

Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Gary Deegan.

Attempt blocked. Rowan Liburd (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaine Felix.

Alex Purver (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Andy Halls.

Will Hatfield (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Will Hatfield (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Walsh.

Attempt saved. Louis Walsh (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rowan Liburd with a headed pass.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

