Foul by Cliff Moyo (Guiseley).
Guiseley v Cambridge United
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Green
- 2Moyo
- 5Thornton
- 6Halls
- 3Heaton
- 11Walsh
- 8James
- 4Purver
- 7Felix
- 10Hatfield
- 9Liburd
Substitutes
- 12Morrison
- 13Worsnop
- 14Cummings
- 15Harvey
- 16Odejayi
- 17Walters
- 18Clayton
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 4Taft
- 5Taylor
- 3Carroll
- 18Maris
- 8O'Neil
- 6Deegan
- 19Lambe
- 20Brown
- 14Ibehre
Substitutes
- 7Amoo
- 10Azeez
- 11Dunk
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 22Lewis
- 25John
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Foul by Alex Purver (Guiseley).
Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Cliff Moyo.
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Gary Deegan.
Attempt blocked. Rowan Liburd (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaine Felix.
Alex Purver (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Andy Halls.
Will Hatfield (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Will Hatfield (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Walsh.
Attempt saved. Louis Walsh (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rowan Liburd with a headed pass.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
