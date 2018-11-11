The FA Cup - First Round
Hitchin Town0Solihull Moors0

Hitchin Town v Solihull Moors

  • From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Hitchin Town

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Anderson
  • 5Webb
  • 6Ferrell
  • 3Chesmain
  • 8Cain
  • 4Spring
  • 7Green
  • 11Bickerstaff
  • 10Galliford
  • 9Forde

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 13Mollison
  • 14Charles
  • 15Belgrove
  • 16Burns
  • 17McCaffrey
  • 18Talbot

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 5Daly
  • 6Gudger
  • 3Reckord
  • 7Osborne
  • 4Storer
  • 8Carter
  • 14Thomas
  • 19Wright
  • 9Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 12Carline
  • 15Flowers
  • 17Maxwell
  • 18Murphy
  • 22O'Keeffe
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Match Stats

Home TeamHitchin TownAway TeamSolihull Moors
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Josh Bickerstaff (Hitchin Town).

Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Spring (Hitchin Town).

Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Bickerstaff (Hitchin Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ezra Forde (Hitchin Town).

Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ezra Forde (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).

Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Lewis Ferrell.

Attempt missed. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Alex Anderson (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Foul by Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Alex Anderson (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories