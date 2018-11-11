Foul by Josh Bickerstaff (Hitchin Town).
Hitchin Town v Solihull Moors
-
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Hitchin Town
- 1Johnson
- 2Anderson
- 5Webb
- 6Ferrell
- 3Chesmain
- 8Cain
- 4Spring
- 7Green
- 11Bickerstaff
- 10Galliford
- 9Forde
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 13Mollison
- 14Charles
- 15Belgrove
- 16Burns
- 17McCaffrey
- 18Talbot
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 5Daly
- 6Gudger
- 3Reckord
- 7Osborne
- 4Storer
- 8Carter
- 14Thomas
- 19Wright
- 9Yussuf
Substitutes
- 12Carline
- 15Flowers
- 17Maxwell
- 18Murphy
- 22O'Keeffe
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Spring (Hitchin Town).
Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Bickerstaff (Hitchin Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ezra Forde (Hitchin Town).
Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ezra Forde (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Lewis Ferrell.
Attempt missed. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Alex Anderson (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).
Alex Anderson (Hitchin Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.