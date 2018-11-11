Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mark Marshall.
Mansfield Town v Charlton Athletic
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 12Olejnik
- 4Preston
- 5Pearce
- 17Sweeney
- 2White
- 6Bishop
- 8Mellis
- 3Benning
- 19Walker
- 9Davies
- 22Hamilton
Substitutes
- 1Logan
- 11Atkinson
- 16Butcher
- 27Gibbens
- 29Graham
- 30Smith
- 32Rose
Charlton
- 1Phillips
- 7Marshall
- 2Dijksteel
- 23Sarr
- 43Stevenson
- 15Pratley
- 32Lapslie
- 36Maloney
- 16Ward
- 18Grant
- 25Ajose
Substitutes
- 10Clarke
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 19Morgan
- 21Steer
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town).
Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Ward.
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Mellis with a cross.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Toby Stevenson.
Attempt missed. George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karlan Grant.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Neal Bishop.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Taylor Maloney.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tyler Walker.
Attempt saved. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a cross.
Attempt missed. George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Ajose.
CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Krystian Pearce.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Mansfield Town. Neal Bishop tries a through ball, but Jacob Mellis is caught offside.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mark Marshall.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.