FA Cup: Weston-super-Mare v Wrexham (Sun)

FA Cup first round proper: Weston-super-Mare v Wrexham Venue: Woodspring Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and DAB in north Wales. Live updates on Final Score, BBC Two

Wrexham have a full squad available for Sunday's FA Cup first round proper tie at Weston-super-Mare.

Utility player Mark Carrington has resumed training after missing the National League leaders' past two games due to injury.

The Dragons have reached the first round proper for the first time since 2014.

Weston-super-Mare enjoyed their best season in the competition in 2003-04, reaching the second round.

The side currently bottom of the National League South are managed by Marc McGregor, a former team-mate of Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts at Nuneaton.