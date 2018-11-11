Rangers v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers are unbeaten in 41 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (W29 D12) - the longest unbeaten run one side has had over another in the competition.
- Motherwell have failed to score in four of their last six visits to Ibrox in the top-flight (D2 L4), scoring just two goals in total during this period.
- Rangers are enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the league (W7 D1) - the Gers last went longer without defeat on home soil in the competition between March and December 2016 (run of 14).
- Motherwell have won back to back league games for the first time this season and will be aiming for three consecutive victories in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since October 2017.
- Rangers have had ten different goal scorers (own-goals) in the Scottish Premiership this season - no side has had more.