Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Livingston v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 15Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 6ByrneBooked at 28mins
- 7Jacobs
- 19Burns
- 33Lawson
- 45Menga
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 11Cadden
- 14Kaja
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 25van Schaik
- 30Hamilton
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 35Ajer
- 63Tierney
- 49Forrest
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 11Sinclair
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 27Mulumbu
- 32Benkovic
- 56Ralston
- 65Hazard
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Celtic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 0.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Forrest (Celtic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Bain.
Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Bain.
Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay in match Craig Halkett (Livingston) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Dolly Menga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Halkett (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Livingston have never beaten Celtic in the Scottish Premiership losing each of their past 16 games against them in the competition since drawing 0-0 back in August 2001.
- Celtic have scored two or more goals in each of their past seven visits to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (22 goals in total), keeping five clean sheets in their past six games against them on the road.
- Livingston have lost back to back league games without scoring having previously gone eight games without defeat in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D3).
- Celtic have won each of their last five league games scoring four or more goals in their last four games (20 goals in total) - Celtic are the only side to have won five consecutive Scottish Premiership games scoring four of more goals in each of those games, doing so back in November 2003.
- Of players to have scored at least three league goals so far this campaign, Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has the best minutes per goal ratio (7 goals scored - one goal every 86 minutes).