Manchester City v Manchester United

A goal from Chris Smalling and two from Paul Pogba ensured Manchester United inflicted Manchester City's only Premier League home defeat last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are likely to recall all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who was an unused substitute against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Kevin de Bruyne, Eliaquim Mangala and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees.

Manchester United will give a fitness test to Romelu Lukaku, who has missed their last two league and cup games with an unspecified injury.

United boss Jose Mourinho, who takes charge of his 300th Premier League game, has no new fitness concerns.

Diogo Dalot has been out with an injury sustained during the international break, while captain Antonio Valencia is back in contention having travelled to Italy for the midweek game against Juventus.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Both clubs proudly flew the Premier League flag in the Champions League this week, but whose will be hoisted over Manchester until they meet again?

'Sixy' City were sensational against Shakhtar, and if they play again as they have been doing then their first derby win in four at home is more than likely.

Whatever United's plans, they must involve what has been a problem for most Etihad visitors though, and that is staying in the game.

For all United's recent comeback exploits, it won't happen every time, and after last time here Pep Guardiola would make absolutely sure it couldn't again.

His team is magnificent right now, whilst the 'Special One' has his mojo back and is looking forward to a "special" game. As are we all.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "If we keep conceding [opening] goals the day will arrive where we cannot come back.

"I think [it] is clear the team is growing up, but we have to grow up also in our compactness and start matches well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United fans might be optimistic because of their win at the Etihad towards the end of last season, but I don't see that happening again.

I don't see City winning either, though. I usually always fancy them so much to win at home, but with United being so resilient I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United can win back-to-back league games at the Etihad Stadium for just the second time. The only previous occasion came in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

City have won two of eight matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D2, L4) since recording four straight victories between 2013 and 2014.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last three league visits to the Etihad (W2, D1), keeping two clean sheets.

Manchester City

Since losing the Manchester derby in April, they have taken 25 league points from a possible 27 at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 32 goals and conceding just four.

City conceded three second-half goals in that derby defeat - but in their subsequent 18 league matches they have conceded just once after the break, with that goal scored by Wolves' Wily Boly (via his hand).

They are unbeaten in 53 top-flight matches against sides who began the day outside the top four since a 4-0 loss at Everton in January 2017 (W44, D9).

Pep Guardiola has never lost consecutive home league games against a single opponent in his managerial career.

Guardiola has won nine of 21 games against Jose Mourinho-managed sides in all competitions (D7, L5).

Sergio Aguero has scored 17 goals and set up a further five in his last 13 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero scored seven goals in his first seven top-flight matches versus United but has failed to net in his last three against them.

Raheem Sterling has failed to score in all 12 of his Premier League matches against Manchester United despite attempting a total of 19 shots.

Manchester United