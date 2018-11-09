Liverpool v Fulham

James Milner scored his 50th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Forward Roberto Firmino is likely to return to Liverpool's starting line-up after beginning on the bench against Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Fit-again midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will also hope for recalls, while Xherdan Shaqiri - who was excused from the trip to Serbia - comes back into contention.

Joe Gomez is available despite reports he is nursing an Achilles problem.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a booking away from a one-game ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Liverpool might have found the partisan atmosphere of Red Star uncomfortable on Tuesday, but Fulham's Serbian head coach Slavisa Jokanovic was always Partizan when it came to the Belgrade divide - and may not have been celebrating Liverpool's loss.

Jokanovic will be well aware that Liverpool's players will be fired up to make amends.

Fulham play football - and should be applauded for it - but they've discovered that trying to outplay teams blessed with better players only ever ends one way.

A change in the Cottagers' approach must be in evidence at Anfield on Sunday. If not, then the current crop of Fulham players might just get a taste of how their 1986 team felt when they went to Anfield: despite Liverpool missing a penalty, Fulham lost - 10-0!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The season so far-wise, points-wise in the Premier League, has been really successful.

"But it doesn't really feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and maybe Chelsea and a few others play a very good season as well.

"It feels a bit like this season can only be a success if we become champions."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cottagers are having a disastrous run that has seen them fall to the bottom of the table, and I think they will lose for a seventh successive game on Sunday.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham's only Merseyside win in 54 away league games against Liverpool and Everton was 1-0 at Anfield in May 2012 (D11, L42).

The Londoners have scored just four times in their last 17 matches away to Liverpool.

The Reds have won the last four meetings, scoring a total of 14 goals.

Liverpool

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have won all eight of their Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides, scoring 25 goals and conceding just three.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 26 top-flight games at Anfield, their longest such run since a 31-match streak from 2007 to 2009.

If the Reds keep a clean sheet they will equal the club record for fewest goals conceded after 12 top-flight fixtures: five in 1977-78 and 1978-79.

They had 38.2% possession against Arsenal last weekend, their lowest figure in the Premier League since February's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Daniel Sturridge has scored four goals in his last three league matches against Fulham.

Mohamed Salah has averaged a Premier League goal or assist every 66 minutes against newly-promoted teams since joining Liverpool.

Fulham