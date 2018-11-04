Wayne Rooney: England's record goalscorer set for farewell appearance

Wayne Rooney last played for England against Scotland at Wembley in November 2016

Wayne Rooney is set to come out of international retirement to make a farewell appearance for England against the United States next month.

The 33-year-old - England's record goalscorer with 53 - has not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Scotland in November 2016.

But Rooney, who plays for DC United, is expected to earn his 120th cap in the friendly at Wembley on 15 November.

The game will raise funds for the Wayne Rooney Foundation.

The Wembley Arch will be lit up in the gold colours of Rooney's charity.

After moving to the United States in July, Rooney scored 12 goals to guide DC United from the bottom of the Major League Soccer table into the play-offs.

But the former Manchester United and Everton forward missed a penalty in a shootout as his side were knocked out in the first round.