Senegal’s Issa Cissokho seeks new adventure in Israel

Issa Cissokho moves to Israel's Maccabi Petah Tikva after his contract at Amiens came to an end

Veteran Senegal international defender Issa Cissokho says he is excited by the task that lies ahead after joining Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Cissokho, 33, joins as a free agent until the end of the season - having come out of contract with French club Amiens in June.

"It's a new adventure, I'm very happy and proud," he wrote on social media.

"I thank those who supported me during this difficult time. I've always loved this profession since childhood.

"This is a new league and challenge, I like the task ahead and I'm ready to give it my best."

Born in Paris to Senegalese parents, Cissokho played for French clubs including Nantes and Angers, and also had spells in Italy with Genoa and Bari.

He is the older brother of former Aston Villa and French international defender Aly Cissokho.

The older Cissokho reportedly rejected a chance to represent France at youth level, opting to play for Senegal instead.

He made his debut for the Teranga Lions against Zambia in a 1-1 friendly draw in August 2013, but has since been restricted to three more appearances in five years.