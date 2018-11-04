FAI Cup Final: Dundalk seal League of Ireland double with 2-1 win over Cork City

Former Derry City player Patrick McEleney headed Dundalk's winner in Sunday's final

Dundalk completed the League of Ireland double as goals from Sean Hoare and Patrick McEleney secured a 2-1 FAI Cup Final win over Cork City.

In the battle of the League of Ireland's two best teams, Hoare headed Stephen Kenny's side into the lead after 19 minutes at the Aviva Stadium.

Kieran Sadlier levelled from a penalty two minutes later but McEleney headed Dundalk's winner on 73.

Dundalk's win avenged their final defeat by Cork last year.

That victory clinched the double for City but Dundalk secured this year's League title by 10 points.

Hoare's opening Dundalk goal came after they had repelled early Cork pressure with the centre-back heading a corner past Mark McNulty.

However, Hoare conceded Cork's two penalty two minutes later as he upended Karl Sheppard with Sadlier making no mistake from the spot.

Dundalk took control of the game in the second half and Cork keeper McNulty had to make a fine save to stop Robbie Benson's header on 58 minutes.

McNulty then denied a Pat Hoban effort in the 69th minute but Dundalk's pressure eventually told 17 minutes from time when former Derry City player McEleney headed a Sean Gannon cross to the net after Cork's Shane Griffin had been dispossessed.

Cork did summon up some late pressure with Sadlier's deflected effort testing Gary Rogers but the Oriel Park outfit held on to win the club's 11th FAI Cup.