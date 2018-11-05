Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell expects keeper Aaron McCarey to leave

McCarey was instrumental in Warrenpoint's draw with Linfield on Saturday

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell has admitted he does not expect goalkeeper Aaron McCarey to be at the club for much longer.

McDonnell believes the 26-year-old, who was in the Republic of Ireland squad for March's friendly with Turkey, is the best in the Irish Premiership.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portsmouth keeper was hugely impressive in Town's 1-1 draw with Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday.

"Aaron is top class," McDonnell said.

The Town manager, who played with McCarey for Republic of Ireland youth teams, signed McCarey in September after he was released by Ross County.

"He is hot property and probably the best keeper in the league in my opinion," McDonnell added.

"He has everything on his side in terms of his age and pedigree.

"He won't be with us for too much longer. He will no doubt be moving on to bigger and better things, but we are delighted to have him even if it is for the short term.

"I must give him a special mention for his performance against Linfield. He was fantastic and made some outstanding saves."

McCarey produced two double saves in the space of a few minutes in the first half of the draw with Linfield which helped preserve Town's lead, which they held until Andy Waterworth's 96th minute equaliser.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international broke into the Monaghan United first-team at the age of 17 before spending six seasons with Wolves, which included loan spells at Telford United, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth and Bury.

He made 21 appearances during two seasons at Ross County, 17 of which came in the Scottish Premiership, having moved there in 2016.