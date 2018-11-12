Hampton & Richmond 1-2 Oldham: Latics fight back to avoid upset

Media playback is not supported on this device Lang volley ends Hampton's hopes in the FA Cup first round

League Two side Oldham avoided an FA Cup upset in dramatic fashion, with two late goals at Hampton & Richmond.

The National League South hosts looked on course for a famous victory after Chris Dickson's first-half penalty.

But Rob Hunt's 88th-minute equaliser pulled the Latics level, and Callum Lang scored the winner in the fifth minute of eight added on.

Frankie Bunn's Oldham will travel to National League side Maidstone in the second round.

It had looked set to be a frustrating evening for the visitors, who fell behind after referee Tom Nield controversially penalised Lang for a challenge on Tyrell Miller-Rodney.

Replays suggested contact was minimal, but former Charlton and Ghana forward Dickson put the Beavers ahead as they sought their first victory at this stage of the competition after defeats by Barnet in 2000 and Dagenham in 2007.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Happy, happy Hampton' - Dickson gives underdogs lead over Oldham

Dickson, who scored in the Europa League for AEL Limassol against Marseille in 2012, went close to adding a second, as did Zak Joseph.

But that would have been harsh on Oldham, who had 24 shots during the game.

George Edmundson struck a post, Peter Clarke and Jose Baxter - who later left the field on a stretcher - also missed good opportunities, and home goalkeeper Tom Lovelock was in inspired form.

But Oldham kept going forward, and Hunt converted from close range after a speedy counter-attack.

Lang then got on to Chris O'Grady's flick-on to volley home from 12 yards as Oldham secured a 23rd victory in their past 24 FA Cup first-round ties against non-league opponents.