Scottish Gossip: Daniel Candeias, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Goalkeeper Craig Samson accuses Rangers winger Daniel Candeias of showing St Mirren a lack of respect by "blowing kisses" before his disputed stoppage-time red card in Paisley. (Daily Mail)

Former referee Hugh Dallas, infamously cut during an Old Firm game at Celtic Park in 1999, believes jail time is the only thing that will put an end to the problem of fans throwing objects on to the pitch. (Sun)

Striker Odsonne Edouard insists RB Leipzig will face a far tougher Celtic in Thursday's second instalment of their Europa League showdown. (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria, who scored against Ufa in the Europa League qualifiers, targets another vital Russian strike against Spartak Moscow this week. (Daily Record)

Manager Craig Levein is adamant that he has enough options within his injury-hit squad to ensure Hearts start firing again after a three-game run without a goal. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts forward Sean Clare insists the Premiership leaders' bubble has not burst despite a 5-0 thrashing at closest challengers Celtic. (Sun)

Hibs striker Jamie MacLaren says the players let manager Neil Lennon down on Saturday as St Johnstone became the first team to win at Easter Road in 2018. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reckons Lewis Ferguson is a Scotland star of the future and insists the teenage midfielder was born to play on the big stage. (Daily Record)

Albania winger Eros Grezda has promised the Rangers support he will only get better after a frustrating full debut at St Mirren for Steven Gerrard's side. (Scotsman)

Lifelong Motherwell fan David Turnbull living the dream at Fir Park after the teenager scored two goals in two games for the club. (Herald)

Hibs are hoping to have Paul Hanlon available for Friday night's clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie having being without the central defender for their past five matches. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Morton manager Jonatan Johannson paid tribute to his opposite number Gary Caldwell for making light of a second-half incident which saw a floodlight flashbulb smash onto the turf near the Cappielow dugouts during the Greenock side's 5-1 win over Partick Thistle.(Herald)

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is among the bookmakers' favourites to replace Mark Hughes at Southampton if the Welshman gets sacked. (Daily Record)