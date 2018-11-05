Matt Smith: Wales boss Ryan Giggs to consider Twente's release request

Matt Smith won the first of his four Wales caps against Mexico in May 2018

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will have talks with FC Twente over releasing midfielder Matt Smith back to the club for a Dutch league game.

Smith, 18, is on a season-long loan at FC Twente from Manchester City.

FC Twente want Smith for a fixture on 18 November, which falls between Wales' games against Denmark and Albania and is in Fifa's window for internationals.

"We'll have dialogue over next week or so. I'll talk to Matty and the club and see where we are," Giggs said.

"That's something we've got to monitor over next week or so. We have a huge game on the Friday and he's an important member of the squad."

Wales host Denmark in Cardiff in the Nations League on Friday, 16 November and face Albania in a friendly in Elbasan on Tuesday, 20 November.

FC Twente are at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, 18 November.