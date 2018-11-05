Pat Fenlon: Linfield appoint former midfielder as first general manager

Fenlon has managed in the League of Ireland Premier Division and the Scottish Premiership

Linfield have appointed former midfielder Pat Fenlon as their first general manager.

The 49-year-old ex-Hibernian boss, who enjoyed a successful spell as a Blues player from 1994 to 1996, will assume the new position later this month.

The role will see Fenlon assume lead responsibility for all of the club's off-field activities at Windsor Park and the Midgley Park training facility.

He will also work with the Board of Directors on the club's strategy.

"I am pleased and honoured to be offered this exciting new position at Linfield Football Club," Fenlon told the Linfield website.

"I enjoyed some wonderful years here as a player and the club means a lot to me. This is a club with huge potential and I am excited by the opportunity to develop it further."

Fenlon was hugely popular as a player for Linfield after signing from Bohemians

Fenlon won a league championship and two Irish Cups with Linfield, scoring the goal against rivals Glentoran which clinched the title in 1994 before scoring against Bangor in the Irish Cup final a week later.

He also played for St Patrick's Athletic, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne, where he began his managerial career in 2002.

He has managed Bohs and Rovers as well as spells in charge of Derry City and the Republic of Ireland Under-23s.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said he was excited to welcome Fenlon back to Windsor Park.

"The position of general manager is a key strategic appointment by the club and Pat's extensive experience in football will be a great asset to us," he commented.

"We have fantastic facilities at Windsor Park and at Midgley Park and Pat will be working closely with the Board of Directors to maximise the opportunities we now have to take the club forward and to strengthen our position within the local game."