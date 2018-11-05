'It's hard to stop one or two idiots' - St Mirren chief exec against 'strict liability'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Morelos scores Rangers' second & is struck by a coin

It would be wrong to punish clubs for the misconduct of fans, says St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick.

Alfredo Morelos was struck by an object after scoring in Rangers' 2-0 win in Paisley, with Fitzpatrick revealing a home player was also hit by something thrown from the crowd.

"In football, it's very hard to stop," Fitzpatrick told BBC Scotland.

"We had nearly 7,000 people here on Saturday and you've got one or two idiots out of that number."

Clubs are ruled by 'strict liability' when competing in European competitions but not domestically, with Scottish Professional Football League members voting overwhelmingly against such a proposal in 2013.

Under current regulations, clubs are able to avoid sanctions by arguing that they had taken "reasonably practicable" steps to avoid unacceptable behaviour from supporters.

"How can you punish a club?" asked Fitzpatrick. "It's a problem for wider society. We need to look at how young people are being brought up.

"It's starting to creep back in and it's unacceptable."

Fitzpatrick repeated his vow to identify and ban the person responsible for the missile thrown at Morelos.

"It's in police hands now," Fitzpatrick explained.

"There were a couple of coins thrown, not just at Alfredo Morelos, there was another incident where a coin was thrown at one of our players as well.

"I would ask fans to please point the offenders out to police and stewards.

"The Premiership is the best it's been in many years and instead of talking about the quality of football and all the great managers we're talking about this."