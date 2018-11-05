European Super League would damage English football - UK government

The UK government believes football fans would oppose the European Super League plan

A breakaway European Super League would harm the culture of English football, says a senior UK government source.

German publication Der Spiegel has alleged top European clubs held secret talks to create a such a league in 2021.

The newspaper says leaked documents reveal clubs discussed leaving their national leagues and football associations.

The UK government would oppose any such European Super League.

According to the source, the government was unaware of any talks between the continent's top clubs until Der Spiegel's claims emerged.

It is also thought the Premier League were not aware of any discussions.

However, it would not be possible to prevent the clubs proceeding with such a plan, according to the source, who believes football fans would oppose the move.