Wales call up Anderlecht defender James Lawrence and Swansea's Daniel James

James Lawrence joined Anderlecht from Slovakian club AS Trencin in August 2018 for a £405,000 fee

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Anderlecht defender James Lawrence has been called up by Wales for the games against Denmark and Albania.

Henley-on-Thames born Lawrence, 26, was a youngster with Arsenal and QPR, and joined Anderlecht in August 2018.

Wales Under-21 winger Daniel James earns a call up after impressive displays for Swansea.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey have also been included after missing October's matches.

Manager Ryan Giggs said they had become aware in the last six months that Lawrence was eligible for Wales through his Haverfordwest-born grandmother.

"He's gone under the radar," Giggs said of Lawrence, who has also played for Slovakian club AS Trencin.

"He's someone who fits the profile of how I want to play. He's a good player, comfortable with the ball at his feet and likes to play out.

"Albert [Stuivenberg, Wales assistant manager] has watched him a couple of times so I'm looking forward to seeing him at close quarters."

Bale was absent for last month's defeat by Spain and the Nations League win in the Republic of Ireland through injury.

"It's good to see him back playing. He can't wait to join up with the lads and play his part," Giggs said.

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time record goalscorer with 30 goals

Arsenal midfielder Ramsey featured against Spain but missed the win in Ireland after his wife gave birth to twin boys.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is not included as he will be suspended for the Nations League game against Denmark in Cardiff on 16 November.

Left-back Neil Taylor of Aston Villa is recalled to the squad after being left out for October's games.

"Ben's played a lot of football. He was disappointed not to be involved in Albania game, but he's played a lot of football," Giggs added

"Neil has been unlucky (to miss out). He's a good lad and a great character and a popular member of the squad in the past.

"He's playing again. It gives Ben a chance to have a rest over that two week period."

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett returns after pulling out of the last squad due to injury, as does Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who missed the win in Ireland.

Ryan Giggs' side will also travel to Albania for a friendly in Elbasan on Tuesday, 20 November.

Wales squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester City); Davies (Bansley), C Roberts (Swansea City), Gunter (Reading), Williams (Stoke City, on loan from Everton), Chester (Aston Villa), Mepham (Brentford), Ampadu (Chelsea), Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), J Lawrence (Anderlecht), Dummett (Newcastle United), Taylor (Aston Villa), Allen (Stoke City), Smith (FC Twente, on loan from Manchester City) Ramsey (Arsenal), King (Leicester City), Thomas (Scunthorpe United, on loan from Leicester City), Wilson (Derby County), Brooks (Bournemouth), James (Swansea City), Woodburn (Sheffield United, on loan from Liverpool), T Lawrence (Derby County), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Vokes (Burnley), Bale (Real Madrid).