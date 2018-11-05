Paris St-Germain: French club appeals to Cas over Uefa's FFP investigation

PSG have won 12 from 12 Ligue 1 games this season

Paris St-Germain have filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Uefa's reopening of its investigation into their finances.

Ligue 1 champions PSG were initially cleared of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in June, but European football's governing body reopened the case in September.

FFP 'break-even' rules require clubs to balance spending with their revenue.

PSG were in 2014 fined after being found guilty of breaking them.

A sponsorship deal with the Qatar Tourism Authority was deemed to have an unfair value by Uefa's independent investigation panel.

The French club, purchased by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, were also forced to play with a restricted 21-man squad in European competition for a season.

In August 2017, PSG more than doubled the world record transfer fee when they spent 222m euros (£200m) to sign Brazil forward Neymar from Barcelona.

They also signed Kylian Mbappe for 180m euros (£165.7m) this summer, after the France forward initially joined on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.