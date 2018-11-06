Scottish Women's Cup: Hibernian cup win doesn't hide league scars - Jamie-Lee Napier

Jamie-Lee Napier scored her first senior hat-trick in Hibernian's 8-0 win over Motherwell

Hibernian will aim to sweep the board next season to erase the pain of losing out on the league title this year, says winger Jamie-Lee Napier.

Napier scored a hat-trick as her side thumped Motherwell 8-0 in Sunday's Women's Cup final at Firhill, six months on from a 9-0 win over Celtic in the SWPL Cup final.

But a 2-1 defeat by Glasgow City cost them the league and a domestic treble.

"It came down to that 90 minutes and we just couldn't do it," said Napier.

"In some ways it makes up for losing out on the league, but it's still disappointing as we'd worked so hard all season.

"We don't need to speak about it in the dressing room. Everybody knows we want to go out and win the league; it's the main thing, then the cups are a bonus. We'll go for the treble and hopefully we can achieve that next year."

Napier scored her first ever senior hat-trick in the one-sided win over Motherwell, who had won the second tier of Scottish women's football by 21 points.

The 18-year-old has been a regular in the side in recent months after making the move from Celtic in pre-season - also starring in the Scotland Under-19 squad.

She said: "I'm buzzing we went out and won the game quite comfortably. We put on a performance, but it's extra sweet to score my first senior hat-trick too at this stage. It couldn't have come at a better time, a Scottish Cup final.

"Moving to Hibs - it's good to win the trophies, but I feel like I've developed more, I think that's the most important thing. I just want to keep progressing. Winning cups is a bonus."

Sunday's triumph was Hibs' sixth consecutive domestic cup win, and head coach Grant Scott says they are closing the gap on Glasgow City, who finished just three points ahead of his side.

"The league ambition is one we clearly still have," said Scott. "We didn't quite make it. We got a wee bit closer than last year.

"But to have gone three seasons back-to-back cup winners, it's a second prize really in terms of winning back-to-back leagues, but I still think it's a massively positive indicator for this team to have achieved that."