Spartak Moscow v Rangers

Ryan Kent (right) featured in Rangers' 0-0 draw with Spartak last month

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Ryan Kent and Kyle Lafferty will miss Rangers' Europa League meeting with Spartak Moscow, says Steven Gerrard.

Winger Kent came off with a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win over St Mirren, a match forward Lafferty missed.

Rangers top Group G going into Thursday's match in Russia.

"It's an opportunity for someone else, certainly over the next couple of games, to come in and express themselves," said manager Gerrard.

"But there's no getting away from it that it's a big disappointment for myself and the team because Ryan has been in fantastic form and is a real threat for us. I'm sure other people are chomping at the bit for an opportunity.

"Kyle has still got an issue in his quad muscle, so unfortunately he hasn't made it here."

Villarreal, like Rangers, have five points and visit Rapid Vienna in Thursday's other Group G match. Spartak have two points, one fewer than Rapid.

The Russian side drew 0-0 at Ibrox last month - a match that stretched Rangers' unbeaten European run this season to 11.

Rangers remain without defender Borna Barisic, midfielder Graham Dorrans and winger Jamie Murphy and teenage forward Dapo Mebude has been included in the squad that has travelled to Moscow.