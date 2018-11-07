Europa League - Group G
Spartak Moscow17:55Rangers
Venue: Otkrytie Arena

Spartak Moscow v Rangers

Ryan Kent playing for Rangers against Spartak Moscow
Ryan Kent (right) featured in Rangers' 0-0 draw with Spartak last month

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Ryan Kent and Kyle Lafferty will miss Rangers' Europa League meeting with Spartak Moscow, says Steven Gerrard.

Winger Kent came off with a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win over St Mirren, a match forward Lafferty missed.

Rangers top Group G going into Thursday's match in Russia.

"It's an opportunity for someone else, certainly over the next couple of games, to come in and express themselves," said manager Gerrard.

"But there's no getting away from it that it's a big disappointment for myself and the team because Ryan has been in fantastic form and is a real threat for us. I'm sure other people are chomping at the bit for an opportunity.

"Kyle has still got an issue in his quad muscle, so unfortunately he hasn't made it here."

Villarreal, like Rangers, have five points and visit Rapid Vienna in Thursday's other Group G match. Spartak have two points, one fewer than Rapid.

The Russian side drew 0-0 at Ibrox last month - a match that stretched Rangers' unbeaten European run this season to 11.

Rangers remain without defender Borna Barisic, midfielder Graham Dorrans and winger Jamie Murphy and teenage forward Dapo Mebude has been included in the squad that has travelled to Moscow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zürich33005239
2B Leverkusen32019726
3Ludogorets301235-21
4AEK Larnaca301236-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg33009369
2RB Leipzig32017436
3Celtic310225-33
4Rosenborg300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg32104227
2Slavia Prague32012116
3FC Copenhagen31113304
4Bordeaux300325-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb33008269
2Fenerbahçe311156-14
3Spartak Trnava310224-23
4Anderlecht301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33008269
2Sporting32014226
3Vorskla Poltava310246-23
4FK Qarabag300306-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis32105147
2AC Milan32015326
3Olympiakos31113304
4F91 Dudelange300306-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers31205325
2Villarreal312010555
3Rapid Vienna310238-53
4Spartak Moscow302135-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt33008269
2Lazio32016606
3Marseille301247-31
4Apollon Limassol301236-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk32017526
2Malmö FF31113304
3Sarpsborg 0831115504
4Besiktas310257-23

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla320112396
2FK Krasnodar32014316
3Standard Liege320157-26
4Akhisarspor300319-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana31205325
2Dynamo Kiev31206515
3Rennes310235-23
4FK Jablonec302145-12

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea33005149
2PAOK Salonika31024403
3MOL Vidi310223-13
4BATE Borisov310247-33
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport