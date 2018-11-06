Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Christie, Rangers, Morelos, Scotland, Kilmarnock, Boyd, SPFL, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ryan Christie is poised to agree a new long-term deal at Celtic, with his contract up next June. (Scottish Sun)

Alex McLeish is reeling from another injury blow as the embattled Scotland boss strives to pull together a patchwork squad, with Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew joining a growing list of crocks. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ally McCoist insists Alfredo Morelos can score 30 goals for Rangers this season. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Kris Boyd, the Kilmarnock striker, has defended his right to have taunted Aberdeen supporters after he had scored from the penalty spot to give his side the lead at Rugby Park on Sunday. (Times, subscription required)

Scottish football is set for crisis talks in an urgent bid to crack down on hooligans who are shaming the game, with the SPFL planning to hold a series of top-level discussions this week with various interested parties. (Daily Record)

Cameroon are set to make a bid to poach Celtic star Olivier Ntcham from France. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster yesterday ducked questions over the growing issue of crowd problems in Scottish football. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Bullish Leipzig ace Yussuf Poulsen has warned the on-song Bundesliga side are out to bury Celtic's Europa League bid. (Daily Record)

Hibs' Martin Boyle has been practising the words of anthem Advance Australia Fair "in the bath, in the car, everywhere I go" as he dreams of making his Socceroos debut. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is wary of the threat of an improving Dundee United as the Staggies prepare to welcome the resurgent Tangerines to Dingwall this weekend. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Hogg still needs to "tick some boxes" over his fitness but looks to be on course for a surprise early comeback for Scotland against Fiji on Saturday. (Scotsman)

Ben Johnson has revealed he still harbours hopes that he will get back the 100 metres gold medal he won at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 but subsequently lost when he failed a drugs test in one of sport's biggest doping controversies. (Scotsman)