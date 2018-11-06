Al Ahly's Walid Azaro banned after ripping own shirt

Al Ahly's Moroccan striker Walid Azaro will miss the second leg of the African Champions League

Al Ahly striker Walid Azaro has been banned for two matches by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for breaching its disciplinary code.

Caf did not elaborate on the exact reasons for banning the Moroccan in the statement it released.

However, he was caught on camera ripping his own shirt in Ahly's 3-1 win over Tunisia's Esperance in the first leg of the African Champions League final on 2 November.

The ban means he will miss the second leg of the final on Friday.

The shirt-ripping incident was not the only controversy to involve Azaro during the first leg.

Esperance players were unhappy with the two penalties awarded against them for fouls on Azaro despite the use of video assistant referee technology to confirm both incidents.

Ahly have also been fined US$20,000 for the same incident and the club's coach Patrice Carteron has been "invited to appear before the disciplinary board for a hearing regarding allegations of unsporting behaviour".