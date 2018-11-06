DR Congo recall Tresor Mputu Mabi after five-year absence

TP Mazembe's Tresor Mputu Mabi last played for DR Congo in 2013

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge has recalled striker Tresor Mputu Mabi after a five-year absence for their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Leopards have named a 24-man squad for the game away to Congo-Brazzaville on November 18.

Mputu, who plays for TP Mazembe, has not played for DR Congo since a goalless draw with Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa on 16 June 2013.

In 2015 Mputu was banned for two years by Fifa for a contractual dispute with Angolan club Kabuscorp, which ended in 2017.

The 32-year-old helped his club reach the Champions League quarter-finals this year where they lost to Angola's Primeiro do Agosto.

Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, 31, has also been named in the squad the first time for him since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

Goalkeeper Auguy Katembwe Kalambay, 30, was handed a maiden call-up while there were recalls for Fabrice Nsakala, Firmin Mubele and Jonathan Bolingi.

Cedric Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie, Gael Kakuta, Chancel Mbemba and Marcel Tisserand were all retained/

However there was no room for Neeskens Kebano, Jordan Ikoko, Arthur Masuaku, Jacques Maghoma and Benik Afobe who were all part of the squad for October's qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

DR Congo beat their neighbours 3-1 last June in Kinshasa.

Zimbabwe lead Group G with eight points while DR Congo have five points with Congo-Brazzaville and Liberia are a point behind.

DR Congo squad:

Goalkeepers: Auguy Katembwe Kalambay (SM Sanga Balende), Ley Matampi Mvumi (Al-Ansar, Saudi Arabia), Anthony Mossi Ngawu (FC Chiasso, Switzerland)

Defenders: Yannick Bangala Litombo, Djuma Shabani Wadol, Glody Ngonda Muzinga (all AS Vita Club); Issama Mpeko Djos (TP Mazembe), Christian Nekadio Luyindama (Standard Liege, Belgium), Fabrice Nsakala (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsburg, Germany), Beaudrick Ungenda Muselenge (Primeiro do Agosto, Angola)

Midfielders: Nelson Omba Munganga, Fabrice Luamba Ngoma (both AS Vita Club); Chikito Lema Mabidi (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto, Portugal), Youssouf Mulumbu (Celtic, Scotland), Tresor Mabi Mputu (TP Mazembe)

Strikers: Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan, China), Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa, England), Jonathan Bolingi (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Toulouse, France), Gael Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele (AS Vita Club) Elia Lina Meschack (TP Mazembe)