Brechin City: Barry Smith appointed as manager to replace Darren Dods

Smith has also managed Alloa, Aldershot, East Fife and Raith Rovers

Scottish League One outfit Brechin City have named former Dundee boss Barry Smith as their new manager.

Smith, who played 60 times for the club at the end of his career, has taken charge following the recent sacking of Darren Dods.

It marks a quick return to the dugout for the 44-year-old, who resigned as manager of Raith Rovers in September.

Coach Stevie Campbell, who had taken over as interim boss, will remain at Glebe Park as Smith's assistant.

Brechin have dropped to eighth in League One after Saturday's defeat at Raith Rovers, just two points above bottom side Dumbarton, and have won just one of their last eight games.

Smith's first game in charge will be at home to fourth-placed Forfar on Saturday, 10 November.

Brechin finished bottom of the Championship last season - their first time in the second tier for more than a decade - without winning a league game.