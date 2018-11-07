Sam Ricketts: Wrexham out to create more history in FA Cup

Sam Ricketts won 52 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2014

FA Cup first round: Weston-super-Mare v Wrexham Venue: Woodspring Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and DAB in north Wales. Live updates on Final Score, BBC Two

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts wants his side to create their own "bit of history" in the FA Cup with a run in this season's competition.

The National League leaders are away to Weston-super-Mare in the first round on Sunday.

The Dragons are renowned for past FA Cup exploits, most notably a famous victory over Arsenal in 1992 in which Mickey Thomas scored the winner.

"It's an opportunity for us to make our little bit of history," Ricketts said.

"We all like looking back and seeing Mickey Thomas' goal and what a great history the club have got. But ultimately it means nothing.

"It's an opportunity for the players now to get the fans talking about a goal they scored in the next 20 years."

Wrexham have reached the first round proper for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they eventually lost to Stoke City in the third round.

Ricketts said a good cup run could be a huge financial benefit and a boost to everyone at the club.

"We started in the last round at Harrogate and now the players take it on to Weston-super-Mare," the former Wales defender added.

"The beauty of the FA Cup is you don't know where it's going to take you.

"If you keep winning your games you get into the next round and you don't know where it's going to take you and you have an opportunity to make history yourself."

Having caused many FA Cup upset over the years, Ricketts is keen to avoid a shock reverse at the National League South's bottom side on Sunday.

"They've had a sticky start to the season and the results haven't represented their performances, they've actually performed really well," Ricketts said.

"They're a decent footballing side who haven't had the rub of the green."