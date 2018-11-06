Steven Fletcher & Matt Phillips in Scotland squad to face Albania & Israel

Steven Fletcher and Matt Phillips training with Scotland in 2012

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Strikers Steven Fletcher and Matt Phillips have been recalled to the Scotland squad for their final two Nations League group games against Albania and Israel later this month.

Defender Charlie Mulgrew is also included, despite a recent rib injury.

Ryan Christie, Gary Mackay-Steven and uncapped Michael Devlin retain their places after being called up midway through the Scots' last double-header.

Scotland visit Albania on 17 November and host Israel three days later.

Israel, who beat Scotland last month, lead League C Group 1 by three points but have played a game more than both Scotland and Albania.

Head coach Alex McLeish is without several key players, including strikers Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths and defender John Souttar.

Sheffield Wednesday's Fletcher, 31, last played for Scotland 13 months ago and has nine goals in 31 international appearances. He has scored three times so far this season.

West Brom's Phillips, 27, netted the winner in Scotland's March friendly victory in Hungary - his only international goal in 12 appearances - and he has scored four times so far this term for the Baggies.

The other two strikers in McLeish's latest squad, Oli McBurnie and Johnny Russell, have not yet scored for Scotland.

Mulgrew, 32, came off after 16 minutes of Blackburn's 1-1 draw with West Brom last month and did not feature in Rovers' win over Queen's Park Rangers on Saturday.

Christie, who has three caps, has scored three goals in his past three games for Celtic while Aberdeen's twice-capped winger Mackay-Steven has five club goals this season. Devlin partners Scotland regular Scott McKenna in the Dons' central defence.

As well as the injured Naismith, Griffiths and Hearts centre-back John Souttar, Celtic defender Jack Hendry, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and West Ham forward Robert Snodgrass also drop out from the squad selected for the Israel and Portugal matches in October.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).