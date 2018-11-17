Albania v Scotland: McLeish not changing tactics despite nine withdrawals

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has much to ponder after withdrawals

Alex McLeish says nine withdrawals from the Scotland squad have not altered his tactical plans for facing Albania in the Nations League.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney was the latest to pull out the pool available for the League C, Group 1 game.

Seven players who started their last group game, a 2-1 to defeat in Israel, are now unavailable.

"We haven't changed anything in terms of the system," the head coach said. "We have players that can slot in."

Scotland go into the game three points behind leaders Israel, who visit Hampden Park on Tuesday in the final game, along with Saturday's hosts.

McLeish's side could still win the group - or face relegation to League D - depending on the two results.

"We will try to win, but a draw would not be the worst result in the world also," he said.

It seems likely that McLeish, who had played three central defenders in their previous Nations League games, was looking at a back four with Tierney a certain starter - possibly in a right-back role.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who also pulled out through injury, was another planned starter.

"Two very influential players have dropped out, but not much else is affected in terms of what we planned to do," McLeish said.

"The amount of players calling off has disrupted the squad in general a wee bit, but in saying that, we have prepared the whole week, we know what we want to do."

Hearts centre-half John Souttar and team-mate Steven Naismith, who has become McLeish's first choice up front, were already sidelined when the original squad was named and they have been joined by five more who started against Israel in Haifa.

Four players who subsequently played in their 3-1 friendly defeat by Portugal - Craig Gordon, Stephen O'Donnell, McGinn and Naismith - are missing.

McLeish has lost the services of two goalkeepers (Celtic's Gordon and Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin) and four defenders (Tierney, Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew, Kilmarnock's O'Donnell and Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin).

Two midfielders - Aston Villa's McGinn and Fulham's Kevin McDonald - have dropped out of the original squad, while Ryan Jack returned to Rangers through injury after initially joining up as a replacement.

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, Hamburg centre-half David Bates and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay survive from the original replacements, with Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck due to join the squad for the match against Israel.

Grezda and Kaja eye chance against Scotland

Atalanta centre-half Berat Djimsiti is missing for Albania

Albania coach Christian Panucci has himself lost six players from his original squad, but only one of them - Atalanta centre-half Berat Djimsiti - started their last game, the 2-0 Nations League loss away to Israel.

Vejle Boldklub midfielder Ylber Ramadani, who started in their previous 0-0 friendly draw with Jordan, also dropped out along with Sion defender Ermir Lenjani, Gabala midfielder Sabien Lilaj, Metz right-back Ivan Balliu and Kasimpasa defender Loret Sadiku.

Those absences meant a late call-up for uncapped Livingston's Egli Kaja only weeks after the 21-year-old on-loan from AFC Wimbledon was told by his agent that Panucci did not rate him after his first call to the international squad in October.

Fellow winger Eros Grezda is a more likely starter and will look to build on a weekend performance in which he scored his first two goals for Rangers in a 7-1 hammering of Motherwell.

Scotland could still finish first, second or third in the section

Match stats

This will be just the second meeting between Albania and Scotland after they faced off in the reverse Nations League fixture in September, with the Scots winning 2-0.

Scotland have lost seven of their past nine internationals, winning two.

Scotland have lost their last three away games but haven't lost four successive away games since August 2010, when they lost five.

Albania have lost seven of their past 10 international matches, winning two.

Albania have kept clean sheets in each of their last two home games but haven't kept three in a row since September 2010 (four in a row).

Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored more league goals in 2018 - 16 - than any other Scottish player in the top two tiers of English football.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has been directly involved in more league goals than any other Scottish player in Europe's big five divisions this season (three goals, six assists).

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Atlanta), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani Tirana).

Defenders: Mergim Mavraj (Aris Thessaloniki), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Freddie Veseli (Empoli), Egzon Binaku (Malmo), Kastriot Dermaku (Cosenza), Ardian Ismajli (Hajduk Split).

Midfielders: Andi Lila (Giannina), Ledian Memushaj (Pescara), Migjen Basha (Aris Thessaloniki), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Ergys Kace (Panathinaikos), Sabien Lilaj (Gabala), Eros Grezda (Rangers), Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia), Enis Gavazaj (Yenisey Krasnoyarsk).

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Akhmat Grozny), Rey Manaj (Albacete), Myrto Uzuni (Lokomotiva), Giacomo Vrioni (Venezia), Egli Kaja (Livingston), Albion Ademi (Inter Turku).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), David Bates (Hamburg), Jack Hendry (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United)*, James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

*Will join squad for Tuesday's match against Israel.