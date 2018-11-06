Hakan Hayrettin: Braintree boss returns for permanent second spell

Hakan Hayrettin is in his second spell at Braintree Town

Braintree Town have re-appointed Hakan Hayrettin as manager following a successful spell in caretaker charge.

The 48-year-old, who returned after Brad Quinton left, guided the club to two wins from four league games and a draw against Salford.

Hayrettin was sacked in his first spell following Braintree's relegation from the National League in 2017.

"We've been impressed with the way Hak and his coaches turned our fortunes around," chairman Lee Harding said.

Former Barnet and Wycombe midfielder Hayrettin is assisted by coaches Danny Searle, Dave Blackmore and Danny Whitehorne with the Essex side 23rd in the National League.