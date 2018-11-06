Hearts & Hibs charged by Scottish FA for "confrontation" during Edinburgh derby

Referee Andrew Dallas is surrounded by players from both sides during last week's Edinburgh derby

Hearts and Hibernian have both been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA for "a confrontation" during last week's 0-0 draw.

The Edinburgh clubs have until Monday to respond and have been invited to attend a hearing on 15 November.

If found guilty, a financial penalty is likely to be imposed.

The charge facing both teams does not relate to the incidents involving Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd and a man has been charged in connection with an assault on Zlamal.

Rule 204 relates to "where three or more players and/or members of team staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of team staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match."