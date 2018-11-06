Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
FC Schalke 04 v Galatasaray
Line-ups
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 26Sané
- 5Nastasic
- 17Stambouli
- 13Rudy
- 18Caligiuri
- 7Uth
- 25Harit
- 28Schöpf
- 36Embolo
- 19Burgstaller
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 2McKennie
- 8Serdar
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Konoplyanka
- 22Skrzybski
- 29Naldo
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 43Kabak
- 4Aziz
- 14Linnes
- 10Belhanda
- 15Donk
- 17B Ndiaye
- 21Onyekuru
- 11Gümüs
- 7Mendes Rodrigues
Substitutes
- 3Pereira Roque
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 13Cipe
- 19Bayram
- 88Celik
- 89Feghouli
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Martin Linnes (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Donk.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Matija Nastasic tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sinan Gümüs (Galatasaray).
Foul by Sinan Gümüs (Galatasaray).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Matija Nastasic tries a through ball, but Daniel Caligiuri is caught offside.
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Donk (Galatasaray).
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Benjamin Stambouli tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Foul by Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Galatasaray 0. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Garry Rodrigues.
Attempt blocked. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.