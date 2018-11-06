Champions League - Group D
Schalke1Galatasaray0

FC Schalke 04 v Galatasaray

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 26Sané
  • 5Nastasic
  • 17Stambouli
  • 13Rudy
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 7Uth
  • 25Harit
  • 28Schöpf
  • 36Embolo
  • 19Burgstaller

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 2McKennie
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 29Naldo

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 43Kabak
  • 4Aziz
  • 14Linnes
  • 10Belhanda
  • 15Donk
  • 17B Ndiaye
  • 21Onyekuru
  • 11Gümüs
  • 7Mendes Rodrigues

Substitutes

  • 3Pereira Roque
  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 13Cipe
  • 19Bayram
  • 88Celik
  • 89Feghouli
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).

Martin Linnes (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Donk.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Matija Nastasic tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray).

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sinan Gümüs (Galatasaray).

Foul by Sinan Gümüs (Galatasaray).

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Matija Nastasic tries a through ball, but Daniel Caligiuri is caught offside.

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Donk (Galatasaray).

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Benjamin Stambouli tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Foul by Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray).

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Galatasaray 0. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Garry Rodrigues.

Attempt blocked. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund431080810
2Atl Madrid421156-17
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310102810
2Inter Milan42114407
3PSV Eindhoven411248-44
4Tottenham401359-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41303216
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412110645
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431062410
2Schalke42203128
3Galatasaray41123214
4Lokomotiv Moscow400418-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
