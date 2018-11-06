Jay Fulton: Midfielder signs new Swansea City contract

Midfielder Jay Fulton has played 12 games for Swansea so far this season, scoring two goals

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has signed a new contract that ties him to the Liberty Stadium until 2021.

The 24-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and he had been linked with an exit from the Championship club in the summer.

Having become a regular under manager Graham Potter, the Scot says his appearances this year have justified the decision to remain in Wales.

"I always wanted to stay but we had to see what the club wanted," Fulton said.

"A lot of players left after we got relegated (from the Premier League last season), but I always wanted to stay because I felt if I got the chance I could make an impression here.

"There was some unfinished business for me.

"I've had to wait for this opportunity to get the games I have so far this season. Now I've had the chance it's down to me not to let the opportunity go."

Game time key

Fulton joined Swansea from Falkirk in January 2014 and has made 37 appearances, 12 of which have come this season following Potter's arrival.

He has also scored twice this term and added: "I am delighted to get the contract done.

"There has been some talk since the start of the season about it and, the way things have gone this season, I am happy here.

"I am getting the game time I have been looking for and the team are going well.

"I have been here for a while now without really cementing a place in the team.

"This season I have got the minutes on the pitch and I feel like I have helped the team... and it will also give me extra confidence every time I step on to the pitch."