Stephen Darby: Bradford City plan testimonial game for former captain

Stephen Darby spent five years with Bradford before joining Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2017

Bradford City are planning to hold a special testimonial fixture for former captain Stephen Darby early in 2019.

The 30-year-old defender was forced to retire from football in September after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Darby featured 239 times for the Bantams between 2012 and 2017.

"We are now looking at what the club can do to help raise greater awareness of the disease," chairman Edin Rahic told the club website.

MND is a degenerative condition that affects how nerves in the brain and spinal cord function, and there is currently no cure.

"It would be a fantastic occasion, allowing everyone who knows and is connected to Stephen to come out and support him while raising funds for a brilliant cause," Rahic added.

"Stephen will always be a massive part of this club and we are delighted to be moving forward with some firm plans."

The League One club will reveal more details for the match in due course.

If you are affected by the issues in this article, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline