Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Ritchie, McLeish, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Matt Ritchie has become the third Premier League star to snub Scotland for the sake of his club career. (Scottish Sun)

Alex McLeish, the Scotland manager, yesterday confirmed that Matt Ritchie, the Newcastle United winger, has made himself unavailable for selection "for the foreseeable future" after he named his squad for the Nations League games against Albania and Israel. (Herald)

Celtic have stepped up their pursuit of Iran World Cup star Milad Mohammadi as Watford get set to move in. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have appealed against the controversial second yellow card dished out to Daniel Candeias against St Mirren. (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish insisted Steven Fletcher "stuck out like a sore thumb" when he assessed his options to fill the Scotland striking void left by injured duo Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths. (Scotsman)

An ex-Celtic player is set to become the first to sue the club over allegations of historical sexual abuse. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

David Weir says Rangers supporters would sacrifice their unbeaten record in the Europa League and a place in the last-32 for making sure Celtic don't rack up 10 Ladbrokes Premiership titles in a row. (Herald)

James Forrest has warned Celtic they have no margin for error if they want to remain in the Europa League beyond Christmas. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Max Lowe, the Aberdeen defender, has revealed his intention to extend his loan, which expires in January. (The Times, print edition)

Hearts don't plan to sign any free agent strikers before January, manager Craig Levein has confirmed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers are set to hand over as much as £1.5m in order to install a new hybrid surface at Ibrox for the start of next season. (Scottish Sun)

Lewis Morgan insists he's ready to take a lead from Ryan Christie by becoming a Celtic mainstay. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tommy Seymour has backed under-fire centre Huw Jones to bounce back from his Cardiff disappointment and make amends if given the opportunity for Scotland against Fiji. (Scotsman)