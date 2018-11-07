Uncapped German-born Cebio Soukou in Benin squad

German-born Cebio Soukou plays for Hansa Rostock in Germany's third tier

Benin have called up German-born Cebio Soukou for the first time for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with The Gambia in Banjul on 17 November.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who is of Beninois descent, plays for Hansa Rostock in the third tier of German football.

However Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer is without captain Stephane Sessegnon who is suspended.

He was sent off in Benin's 1-0 win over visiting Algeria in October.

Romania-based Djiman Koukou is back in the squad for the first time since November 2017.

Key players including goalkeeper Fabien Farnolle, defender Khaled Adenon, strikers Mickael Poté and Steve Mounié, are included in the squad.

Benin beat The Gambia 1-0 in Cotonou in their opening game of the qualifiers in June last year.

The Squirrels are tied on seven points with Algeria in Group D while Togo have five points and The Gambia have only two points.

Benin Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Saturnin Allagbé (Niort, France).

Defenders: Seïdou Barazé (Moulins Yzeure, France), Khaled Adenon (Amiens, France), Moïse Adilehou (Levadiakos, Greece), Chams Deen Chaona (Stade Gabésien, Tunisia), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen, France), David Kiki (Brest, France), Junior Salomon (United Plateau, Nigeria), Olivier Verdon (Sochaux, France)

Midfielders: Jordan Adéoti (Auxerre, France), David Djigla (Niort, France), Jean-Marie Guera (Enyimba, Nigeria), Sessi D'Almeida (Yeovil Town, England), Djiman Koukou (Astra Giurgiu, Romania), Cebio Soukou (Hansa Rostock, Germany)

Forwards: Jacques Bessan (Tunisian Stadium, Tunisia), Marcellin Koukpo (CS Hammam-Lif, Tunisia), Steve Mounié (Huddersfield, England), Jodel Dossou (FC Vaduz, Liechtenstein), Mickael Poté (Adana Demirspor, Turkey), Désiré Segbe Azankpo (FK Senica, Slovakia)