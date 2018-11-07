Games of Remembrance 2018: BBC to show Germany v Britain double header

Media playback is not supported on this device Forest and Notts host WW 1 remembrance games

A sporting contest involving Britain and Germany always brings a special feel as two great rivals meet.

The Games of Remembrance double header on Thursday, 8 November holds even more significance as military teams from the respective sides meet to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Nottingham is playing host to both matches, which are being streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on the Red Button. There will also be live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website.

The women's match between the British Army Football Association and the German Bundeswehr gets under way at Notts County's Meadow Lane at 12:00 GMT on Thursday, 8 November.

Nottingham Forest's City Ground then stages the men's fixture at 19:00 GMT.

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who will be commentating on both matches for the BBC, said he was thrilled to be involved.

Hodge, whose grandfather Tommy served in World War Two in the Royal Engineers in Palestine, said: "England fixtures against Germany are wonderful occasions and this will be no exception.

"The matches are a fitting tribute at a particularly poignant time, just days before the 100th Armistice Day. I am really looking forward to being a part of it."