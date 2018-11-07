Co Antrim Shield: Larne v Crusaders semi-final moved to Seaview

Larne welcomed a Rangers XI to Inver Park last month in a match held to mark the redevelopment of the stadium

Larne's Co Antrim Shield semi-final against holders Crusaders on 27 November has been moved to Seaview.

The fixture was initially drawn as a home tie for the Inver Park side, however the game cannot take place at Larne's ground as the club does not have a Premiership license.

Larne are the only non-Premiership club still in the competition.

Ballymena United host Linfield in the other semi-final, which will be played on the same night.

Competition rule 11c states that: "The first team drawn shall host the fixture provided they have a Premiership license. If not, they shall forfeit home advantage."

The rule only comes into effect at the semi-final stage, with Larne defeating Ards 3-1 at Inver Park in the last eight.

The club have been the subject of much attention since the investment of local businessman Kenny Bruce and sit at the top of the Championship, undefeated after 13 games.

In July the club completed the purchase of Inver Park from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and have since re-layed a new artificial pitch with further construction work including a new stand about to commence.

Crusaders made another step towards retaining their trophy with an extra-time win over north Belfast rivals Cliftonville last month.

Last years beaten finalists Ballymena welcome Linfield to the Showgrounds, seeking to reach a competition final for a seventh consecutive season.