FA Cup: Newport County ready to be cup giants at Met Police

Newport County beat Walsall and Leeds before exiting last season's FA Cup in a replay at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup first round: Met Police v Newport County Venue: Imber Court Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and FM in south east Wales. Live updates on Final Score, BBC One and pre-match build-up on Football Focus

Newport boss Michael Flynn says his side go from "giant killers to giants," as they prepare for Met Police.

The Exiles had one of last season's most memorable FA Cup runs, holding Champions League Tottenham to a draw at Rodney Parade in the fourth round.

The Met play in the Southern League Premier Division South, three tiers below League Two County, but Flynn is wary that Newport could still lose.

"We know how easy it is to be upset in the FA Cup, we saw last year," he said.

"It will be a test of character, we can't just turn up expecting to win.

"We beat Leeds last year and held Tottenham, so we know what can happen. I can assure everyone we won't be taking this game lightly."

Flynn admits it will be an unusual for his club to be favourites in a cup match, but says the financial implications for Newport are of huge importance.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham highlights

The Exiles, who are bucking pre-season predictions and are currently in a League Two play-off berth, earned around £750,000 through last season's run to Wembley, albeit in round four rather than the final.

"Any team you are playing you have to do the basics, out-work them, out-fight them.

"We know Met Police will be right up for it and it will be a real battle for us.

"In a way it is kind of nice; Met Police get a chance to giant kill, even though it sounds a bit strange to say Newport County are giants.

"But in the grand scheme of things, in this game, that's what we are.

"But if we win and get to the second round, then we will have a chance to be the giant killers in the next round.

"We also know the financial side. We are well aware of that and if we weren't, the chairman has reminded us!

"Any money we can bring in would be a big positive."