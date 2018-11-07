Daniel Candeias: Rangers appeal against second booking at St Mirren

Media playback is not supported on this device Did Candeias mean his goal against St Mirren?

Rangers will find out on Thursday whether the second yellow card shown to Daniel Candeias against St Mirren will be overturned.

The club appealed against the booking on the grounds of mistaken identity.

Candeias, 30, was yellow carded for celebrating his opening goal and booked again and sent off after an exchange with St Mirren's Anton Ferdinand.

If referee Willie Collum's decision is upheld, Candeias will be suspended for Sunday's match against Motherwell.

Candeias is in Rangers' squad for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Spartak Moscow.