Martin Boyle: Australia include Hibs winger in squad for Korea friendly

Martin Boyle has scored 28 goals in 118 appearances for Hibs

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been included in Australia's squad for their upcoming friendly against Korea after receiving international clearance.

Boyle, born in Aberdeen, has recently been granted Australian citizenship as his father was born in Sydney.

The 25-year-old took part in a training camp in October, but could not play in a friendly against Kuwait as his citizenship had not yet been approved.

Hibs team-mates Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan are also named in the squad.

Australia will play Korea at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, 17 November, after which head coach Graham Arnold will name another squad for a friendly against Lebanon in Sydney on 20 November.

Boyle held talks with Scotland boss Alex McLeish last month but McLeish acknowledged "Australia may snatch him" as he indicated others were currently ahead of Boyle in the Scotland reckoning.