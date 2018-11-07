Matt Grimes: Midfielder signs new Swansea City contract

Matt Grimes is one of a clutch of young players to have established himself in the Swansea team this season

Matt Grimes has signed a new contract with Swansea City that will run until the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old follows fellow midfielder Jay Fulton and defender Joe Rodon in committing his future to the Championship club this month.

Grimes has played 16 games so far this season under manager Graham Potter, also featuring at left-back.

"It's been a good start to the season for me and I'm delighted to have put pen to paper," said Grimes.

"It's a really exciting time for the football club and I think we are getting back to where we want to be. We are starting to play the Swansea style of football again and it's great to be a part of that.

"It's the right time and place for me... this is the start of my Swansea career.

"I'd not played much for Swansea before this season, but now I'm getting a run of games and feeling part of the team and the club and that is a big boost.

"That, along with the support of the fans, has been massive for me."